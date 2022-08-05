A suspect was arrested in Burson on Aug. 4 around 12:40 p.m. and booked on drug-related charges.
Due to an expired vehicle registration, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a male and a female suspect in a gas station/market parking lot.
“The vehicle was parked with its hood up and two people appeared to be working on the vehicle,” a sheriff’s office news release states.
Officers began interviewing the two suspects. During the interview, it was found that the female suspect, Maria Aguilera, had stolen a pair of water shoes from the store, according to an employee.
Aguilera, 44, of Stockton, admitted to the theft, which led to her arrest based on outstanding warrants in San Joaquin County, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The male did not have a valid driver’s license. A tow truck was requested for the vehicle and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 34 grams of methamphetamine, 326 grams of marijuana, 3 pipes commonly used to smoke controlled substances, prescription pills, and other items indicative of narcotics sales,” the release states.
Aguilera was booked on charges for the narcotics found in the vehicle and is currently being detained at the Calaveras County jail on $90,000 bail for charges of sale/transportation of marijuana, possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession of medication without a prescription, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
The male suspect was released at the scene. It is not known if he will be facing any charges at this time.
“Subsequent to this contact, a subject who lives nearby the arrest location reported that the suspect’s vehicle, described as a gold or brown Chevy SUV, was seen possibly trespassing at a property nearby,” the release states.
At this time the sheriff’s office is looking into the trespassing report and has provided no additional information.