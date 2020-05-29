On May 26 around 8 p.m., San Andreas resident Christine Mojarro returned home to find fire trucks and flames emerging from the house on Broadway Street she’d lived in for 23 years.
Two engines and crews from San Andreas Fire Protection District were able to respond quickly and prevent the spread of the fire, which “sent up a column of flame visible throughout the neighborhood and threatened surrounding homes,” the district reported.
But the home was lost.
Fire Chief Don Young said neighbors saw a rising smoke plume and called 911 to report it.
The cause is still under investigation.
Fire personnel wouldn’t allow her to salvage anything in the house, if there was anything left to save, Mojarro said.
She said she was told the ceiling was going to cave in from the attic, since the main support beams were broken from the weight of the water.
“Everything was gone,” Mojarro said.
According to Mojarro, the house was 120 years old, and belonged to her uncle, who was also not home at the time.
“I’m just glad my uncle wasn’t there and the house next door didn’t catch fire,” Mojarro said.
One of her neighbors was watering down his roof, and several trees around the property had caught fire, Mojarro added.
The blaze melted part of a truck parked on the street and warped a neighbors’ window frames, according to Mojarro. A storage shed and various items in the backyard were also lost to the fire, the district reported.
Fire crews allegedly worked through the night and into the next day to put out hotspots, and one firefighter was transported to a hospital for heat-related issues.
“Everybody did an outstanding job,” Young said, with particular reference to Capt. Bryan Santos, who served as the incident commander.
Among two command units, a water tender and a breathing support unit on scene, more than 20 personnel were working on the fire in some capacity at one point, Young said.
Other agencies sent equipment and personnel to the incident as well, including Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District, Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District, Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District, Altaville-Melones Fire District and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
Mojarro said she and her uncle are safe and have a place to stay, and are trying to focus on “moving forward,” although “it’s not really real yet.”
For those wanting to share words of support or resources, Mojarro can be reached via email at christinemoj2010@hotmail.com.
The fire came just a day before the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit announced it would be suspending burn permits, starting June 1. Citing historically dry weather in February, the agency stated that warming temperatures and winds are drying out the annual grass crop, bearing greater potential for wildfires.