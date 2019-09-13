Chicken lovers lined up at the Calaveras County fairgrounds this morning to take home one of the rescued hens and chicks that were confiscated from an illegal marijuana grow in Copperopolis last month.

With a $2.50 adoption fee, almost all of the birds were rehomed within the first hour of the event, according to a representative from Calaveras County Animal Control Services (ACS).

The chickens have been cared for by Calaveras County Animal Control Services (ACS) and fairgrounds staff since Aug. 28, when employees and volunteers spent many hours re-caging and transporting the birds.

A dog and cat found at the grow site were also taken into custody by ACS.

