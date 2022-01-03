Two Valley Springs residences that had been converted into grow houses for illegal marijuana cultivation were raided by police on Dec. 28, uncovering moldy conditions inside one of the houses.
The two search warrants were unrelated, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The first was served in the 7000 block of Southworth Road, and the second was in the 8300 block of Cotty Way.
The residence at Southworth Road was found to house 928 growing marijuana plants and over 65 pounds of processed marijuana, a sheriff’s office news release states. The estimated value of the marijuana seized exceeds $1.2 million.
No suspects were contacted at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.
The second search warrant at Crotty Way revealed 729 growing marijuana plants and several pounds of processed marijuana, valued at over $950,000.
“Investigators noted that mold was present throughout the residence as a result of the growing operation,” the sheriff’s office stated.
One suspect, Qicong Huang, 38, of Richmond, Calif., was contacted at the scene and issued citations for illegal marijuana cultivation, maintaining a drug house, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Information from both locations was reportedly forwarded to the county code compliance department.