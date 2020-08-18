A vegetation fire that broke out east of Milton near Salt Spring Valley Reservoir Tuesday afternoon has quickly grown to more than 1,500 acres in size.
At 3:29 p.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) reported that firefighters were on the scene of a 20-acre vegetation fire near Salt Spring Valley Reservoir.
By 4:18 p.m., the fire had grown to 200 acres, and by 5:54 p.m., it had grown to 1,500 acres. No structures are threatened at this time.
Cal Fire TCU Incident Commander Loren Monsen spoke with Enterprise reporter Davis Harper at the scene of the fire at 6:30 p.m.
“Right now, we’re looking at about 1,500 to 2,000 acres, 0% contained,” Monsen said. “Firefighters are faced with extremely hot temperatures and difficult access to the fire, and that’s what’s hampering containment efforts.”
The fire was initially reported at 2:49 p.m., Monsen said.
“We’ve had a pretty strong wind, with light, flashy fuels burning in grass, oak woodland and brush, and that’s made it spread very fast.”
More information will be provided when it becomes available.