On May 4, San Andreas voters approved Measure A, which institutes a special tax to increase funding for the San Andreas Fire Protection District (SAFPD).
The tax will generate about $250,000 a year, and will make it possible to pay stipends to keep volunteer firefighters at the station 24 hours a day, seven days a week, SAFPD Board President Ken Snyder said.
“Before this, we had to hope we’d earn enough money sending strike teams to state fires to cover all our costs,” Snyder said.
During some years, the district did not take in substantial strike team earnings, forcing it to dip into its reserves to staff the station.
In order to pass, the measure required two-thirds approval. The measure passed with the approval of 68.25% of voters, with 602 voting in favor and 280 voting against.
“Owners of most improved properties such as homes or businesses will pay $165 a year, billed with their property taxes,” a press release from SAFPD reads. “The owners of apartment buildings and manufactured homes in mobile home parks will pay $66 per year per unit. The owners of unimproved (bare) lots will pay $41.24.”
The measure contains exemptions for some property owners.
“Owners of bare lots that are next to a paying home lot under the same ownership can receive an exemption for the bare lots,” the release reads. “Low-income homeowners age 62 and older can be exempted from the special tax.”
In order to receive an exemption, property owners can complete a form which will be posted on the fire district’s website. The form will also be available at the fire district’s office beginning in July.
“We are grateful to the community for supporting San Andreas Fire’s work to protect lives and property,” Snyder said. “Many volunteers went door-to-door and also did other work to get the word out about Measure A. Without them, this would not have been possible.”
On Tuesday, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution declaring the results of the May 4 election.