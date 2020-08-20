Salt Fire at 1,789 acres with 35% containment; experts warn residents to stay indoors to avoid wildfire smoke exposure

A layer of smoke is hanging over the county due to the Salt Fire near Salt Spring Valley Reservoir and a number of lightning-caused wildfires throughout Northern California. Public health experts are warning residents to avoid the outdoors.
The Salt Fire, which broke out east of Milton near the reservoir Tuesday afternoon, has grown to 1,789 acres in size. Reports from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Thursday morning indicated that crews had reached 35% containment with no structures threatened.
The fire, first reported at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday at 20 acres, grew to 1,500 acres in three hours.
Engines were accessing the blaze through a turnout off Rock Creek Road at the southernmost tip of the reservoir Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., rolling through a stretch of dry grass to reach the fire.
Several property owners were parked off the side of the road watching dense clouds of smoke drift over golden hills southwest of the reservoir.
A helicopter made several trips between the reservoir to carry water back to the fire, and multiple planes weaved in and out of sight through the smoke, where they presumably dropped retardant to slow the spread.
“Firefighters are faced with extremely hot temperatures and difficult access to the fire, and that’s what’s hampering containment efforts,” Cal Fire TCU Incident Commander Loren Monsen told the Enterprise at the scene. “We’ve had a pretty strong wind, with light, flashy fuels burning in grass, oak woodland and brush, and that’s made it spread very fast.”
Shortly after speaking with Monsen, a dozer was hauled in.
An unnamed spokesperson for Cal Fire warned that residents should avoid the area if able to in a phone interview with the Enterprise Wednesday around noon.
Regarding the amount of personnel and resources assigned to the fire, he said there were “too many to list.”
The Salt Fire is the second large wildfire that’s taken off near Salt Spring Valley Reservoir this year. The Walker Fire was contained in late June at 1,455 acres northeast of the reservoir.
The day the Salt Fire broke out, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency “to help ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds,” a press release from the Governor’s Office states.
“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” Newsom said in the press release. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”
Following nearly a week of sweltering heat, an excessive heat warning for the foothills was rescinded Wednesday night.
Temperatures originally projected to be in the triple digits in Calaveras County through the weekend are now being forecasted to be in the mid to upper 90s, due to a confluence of smoke in the region.
“It looks like temperatures have trended down because of the smoke blocking some of that sunlight from the surface,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Sierra Littlefield. “Smoke is going to impact those temperatures … where you are can influence how much sunshine you get.”
The NWS is also keeping its eye on potential remnants of a tropical storm that could be moving northward starting south of Highway 50 in higher elevations late Saturday through Monday.
Average wind speeds are expected to reach a mild five to eight miles per hour in the afternoons over the weekend.
Residents should take action to avoid air quality impacts due to smoke caused by the Salt Fire and various lightning-caused fires burning across California, states a joint press release from the Calaveras County Health Officer and Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District released Wednesday.
Particulate Matter (PM 2.5) levels are currently at an unhealthy 158 based on the California Air Resources Board air quality monitor in San Andreas.
Areas of concern include the lower foothills up into the High Country area, depending on wind direction, until the fires are extinguished.
Residents in the lower foothills and near lower river drainage basins, in particular, are at increased risk to smoke exposure in the evenings when smoke tends to move downhill and become more concentrated in those areas. Conditions may improve in the afternoon and early evening hours as smoke rises.
The danger in smoke exposure are the tiny particles that can be inhaled deep in the lungs, the release states.
Sensitive individuals – very young, elderly and those with respiratory conditions – are at the greatest risk of developing “aggravated symptoms,” such as coughing, watery and itchy eyes, headache, scratchy throat, and difficulty in breathing.
“Poor air quality caused by the nearby fires can lead to health problems for those at increased risk. Those considered sensitive to the unhealthy effects of smoke caused by breathing the small particles in the air include those with asthma, lung problems such as COPD, those with heart conditions, and those over 65 years old,” said Dean Kelaita, MD, Calaveras County Health Officer.
“Those considered at higher risk should take precautions to minimize their exposure to the smoky air.”
Especially in cases where smoke is visible or is smelled, some precautions include staying indoors with windows and doors closed and not running fans that bring outdoor air inside.
Additional precautions, per Public Health:
• Reduce unnecessary driving. If traveling through smoke-impacted areas, be sure that your vehicle’s ventilation system is on recirculate
• Do not smoke, vacuum, fry food or do other things that will create indoor air pollution
• If you have asthma, take your medications and follow your asthma management plan
• Non‐HEPA paper face mask filters and bandana-type face coverings may be helpful in reducing the spread of germs and viruses, but they are not capable of filtering out extra fine particulates which are much smaller in size. Therefore, they will not be helpful in protecting individuals from smoke-related impacts.
For more information on local air quality and smoke, visit the EPA’s Airnow Fire and Smoke webpage at fire.airnow.gov.
Residents can reach the Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District at (209) 754-6588 or Calaveras County Public Health Department (209) 754-6460.