An elderly man sustained major injuries in a three-car collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 49, north of Highway 12.
Narciso Sanchez, 86, of Pioneer, was driving a 1953 Chevrolet Pickup northbound on Highway 49 when for unknown reasons he allowed his vehicle to cross into the southbound lane over a solid double-yellow line, directly into the path of a 2020 Ford F-150 Pickup, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported. The two vehicles collided head-on, and the Ford F-150 Pickup then collided with a 2013 Dodge Caravan that was stopped in the driveway of 1113 Highway 49.
The Chevrolet Pickup came to rest, blocking the roadway, and the other two vehicles blocked the driveway.
Sanchez, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was transported to Modesto Memorial Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the F-150 Pickup, Bryan Bowman, 61, of Modesto, sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to Modesto Memorial Medical Center. The third driver, Linda Henson, 69, of San Andreas, sustained minor injuries and was treated at San Joaquin General Hospital.
The use of drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected in the collision, the CHP reported.
The collision was the third causing major injuries to occur in Calaveras County within the span of four days. All three collisions reportedly involved a motorist driving on the wrong side of the road. Two of those who sustained major injuries were not wearing a seatbelt, and the two others were riding a motorcycle.