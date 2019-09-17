A 29-year-old Galt resident was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided with a tree on Highway 12, west of highway 49, on Friday.

Cameron Connor was driving westbound at an unknown speed when his 2004 Ford F250 left the roadway onto the north shoulder before turning left and crossing both lanes of traffic, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported. The vehicle then continued down an embankment, colliding with a tree and a dirt embankment, causing it to overturn.

Connor sustained fatal injuries at the scene and his body was transported to the Calaveras County Coroner.

The involvement of drugs and/or alcohol is currently under investigation, according to the CHP.

