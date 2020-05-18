Early May cannabis busts yield 3,800 plants; two citations

In recent weeks, deputies with the county’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) seized more than 3,800 plants in a series of raids of illegal cannabis grow sites.
On May 7, authorities cited Kim Thi Huynh, 73, and Allen King, 49, at a residence in the 500 block of Three Cent Flat Road, in Glencoe, where they seized nearly 1,300 plants and 20 grams of processed cannabis, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a May 15 press release.
When asked whether suspects in cannabis raids are not being arrested right now due to California's $0 bail rule, Sgt. Greg Stark told the Enterprise Monday that all arrests are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
“Charges are part of the consideration when deciding to arrest or cite,” he said.
Huynh and King were charged with illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, renting or leasing a drug house and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The operation consisted of numerous greenhouse structures and a garage that had been converted into a growing room. Code Enforcement was called to the scene, and issued a notice of violation for hazardous electrical, junk, debris and unpermitted additions.
Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
On May 12, two suspects fled from law enforcement as they raided a 2,400-plant operation in the 400 block of Blossom Lane in Rail Road Flat.
The Sheriff’s Office states that “evidence was collected leading to the identity of the two suspects,” and the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney for review and charging.
Along with the plants, five ounces of processed cannabis were seized in the bust.
Two days later, deputies busted a grow site in the 6000 block of Fricot City Road in San Andreas, where they found nearly 160 plants. Although no subjects were located at the scene, authorities collected evidence and the investigation is ongoing.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at 754-6870.