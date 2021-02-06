1
Update: As of 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the PG&E customers affected by the outage have had their power restored, according to PG&E's website.

Original article: Two power outages hit the communities of Angels Camp, Murphys, Copperopolis and surrounding areas Saturday afternoon beginning around 1 p.m.

According to the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) website, about 6,000 customers are affected.

PG&E is currently assessing the outage, and no restoration time is available.

On Friday, PG&E reported that all customers in the Arnold area who lost power due to last week’s storm had their power restored by Thursday evening.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

