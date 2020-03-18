The delivery of various county services will be impacted through April 6, 2020 in an effort to reduce spread of the novel coronavirus, County Administrative Officer Al Alt announced in a press release Tuesday.
The county is encouraging residents to minimize face-to-face interactions in department offices and call or email instead.
County operations will be modified consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Interim Guidance for Business and Employers and the current guidance issued by Calaveras County Public Health, according to the release.
“To the extent possible, departments will temporarily halt all discretionary public interactions as of the beginning of the business day, Wednesday March 18, 2020,” the release reads.
“Mandated services will be provided on a department-by-department basis, scheduled by appointment only. For all in-person services that are available, employees will respect social distancing and heightened hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing. Appointments will be made via phone with each specific department. When no appointments are scheduled, walk-in services will not be available. In many cases, this will mean that doors to the public will remain locked. Non-essential services will be conducted by phone, email or via online services, where available. Department contacts, resources and forms are available via the Calaveras County website.”
The Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney, Probation and Health and Human Services will remain mostly unaffected for service delivery. Due to high demand and call volume, response times may be affected.
Departments that will continue counter services:
-Planning
-Building
-Treasurer-Tax Collector
-Auditor-Controller
The public is “strongly encouraged” to contact these departments by phone or email rather than at the counter.
“We continue to balance public service and creating a safe environment for both our employ and our citizens,” the release reads.