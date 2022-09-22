Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Sept. 12
Burglary
12:01 p.m., Sheep Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Cave City Road.
Vandalism
12:32 p.m., Paloma – Vandalism; report taken. Pardee Dam Road.
Burglary
3:16 p.m., Jenny Lind – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Milton Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Battery
9:07 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Battery; arrest made. Hawver Road.
Theft
1:38 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; catalytic converter stolen. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Theft
6:35 p.m., Murphys – Theft; sign stolen. Report taken. Main Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Suspicious person
8 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 12.
Battery
4:11 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Connor Estates Drive and O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Theft
5:55 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; keys and cellphone stolen. Report taken. Vista Del Lago West.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Battery
9:25 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. High School Street.
Burglary
11:32 a.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Battery
11:36 a.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Snead Road.
Friday, Sept. 16
Theft
11:13 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Spangler Lane.
Criminal contempt
1:06 p.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; report taken. Dunn Road.
Theft
1:13 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Theft; report taken. Wells Fargo Station Road.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Trespassing
2:15 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; arrest made. East St. Charles Street.
Battery
2:58 p.m., Arnold – Battery; report taken. Pine Drive.
Theft
5:25 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Triple Oaks Drive.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Theft
1:14 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; no report taken. Rimrock Valley Road.
Littering
2:52 p.m., Murphys – Littering; report taken. Utica Power House Road.
Disturbance
8:54 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; no report taken. Foothill Court.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Sept. 12
Logan Dallas Broussard, 26, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. at the 3900 block of Teton Court in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of false imprisonment with violence and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Ezra Philip Land, 36, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. at the 4800 block of Hawver Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of vandalism and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Jimmy Curtis Beckner II, 36, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. at the 100 block of Bouvard Street in West Point and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Ryan Anthony Peluso, 32, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Ross and Blair drives in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation, first-degree burglary, child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death and violating a protective order to prevent domestic violence.
Angela Ann Heycardinali, 34, was arrested at 3 p.m. at the 3300 block of Didier Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.
Timothy Thomas Friedrich, 64, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. at the 1000 block of Dillon Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with force possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Friday, Sept. 16
Larry Albert McDonald Jr., 40, was arrested at 2 p.m. at JSC Technologies in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Nicholas Matthew Tate, 33, was arrested at 2 p.m. at the 200 block of Pixley Avenue in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and stalking.