The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has made four arrests after an extended burglary investigation that began on July 27 in Mokelumne Hill.
The first incident was reported around 10 p.m. A concerned citizen called in to report flashlights in a residence located in the 11000 block of Highway 26 when the owner was not present, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Upon arrival, the deputies learned the suspects left the residence soon after the initial report from the citizen. The deputies conducted a thorough investigation and collected evidence from the scene. It was estimated the suspects stole approximately $12,500.00 in items from the residence,” a sheriff’s office media release states.
The following day, deputies came into contact with a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in Valley Springs, which they deemed suspicious. While investigating they came across Chelsea Bonner, 31, of Valley Springs, and Jonathan Sullivan, 38, of San Andreas.
“The deputies discovered the vehicle displayed a fraudulent license plate. Deputies also located a washer and dryer that were taken from the initial burglary listed above, methamphetamine, methamphetamine smoking devices, and an ‘air soft BB pistol’ altered to look like a real firearm. Air Soft is an air gun designed to deploy metallic plastic or other spherical projectiles called BBs using compressed air or springs,” the release states.
Both suspects were arrested and brought to the Calaveras County Jail. Sullivan was subsequently charged with felony possession of stolen property, felony forged or altered vehicle registration, felony revocation of command supervision, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Bonner was charged with felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Sullivan is being held without bail “[d]ue to the revocation of supervision,” while Bonner’s bail is set at $45,000.
On Aug. 1 at around 9 p.m., deputies were once again dispatched to the 11000 block of Highway 26 near Mokelumne Hill to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
“Based upon the description given to the deputies, they were familiar with the vehicle from prior contacts. They believed the owner to be Timothy Lee Potts, age 38, from Valley Springs, who was on probation. Deputies contacted the Calaveras County Probation Department to brief them on the investigation,” the release states.
The county probation department confirmed that Potts was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor. Location history revealed that Potts had been present during the July 27 burglary and returned to the scene of the crime on August 1.
“Deputies went to the 3000 block of S. Petersburg Rd. (Potts’ ankle monitor location) and contacted suspect Potts and suspect Rachel Down Patterson, age 33, of Colfax. During the contact with suspect Patterson and suspect Potts, the deputies developed probable cause to arrest both for their involvement in the burglary. Both were arrested and transported to the Calaveras County Jail,” the release states.
Potts was charged with felony probation violation, felony conspiracy to commit a crime, and misdemeanor trespassing. He is being held without bail due to his probation violation. Patterson was charged with felony conspiracy to commit a crime and misdemeanor trespassing. It is unknown if she is being held without bail.
The release ended by stating, “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the observant citizens who reported the suspicious circumstance and later the suspicious vehicle. Their information and cooperation aided the investigation and led to the arrest of the four suspects. This is an excellent reminder to report all suspicious activity as soon as possible. We would also like to thank the cooperation and collaboration from the Calaveras County Probation Department.”