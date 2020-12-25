Those dreaming of a white Christmas are in luck, as snow is forecast for the Sierra Nevada Friday evening.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet from 4 p.m. on Friday until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Heavy snow is expected in the higher elevations, along with difficult travel conditions.
“Total snow accumulations of 7 to 18 inches, with localized amounts up to 2 feet over the peaks, are expected,” a statement from NWS reads. “If traveling in the mountains, carry chains, extra warm clothing and food, and be prepared for significant travel delays.”
A winter storm warning means that snow-covered roads and limited visibility are likely.
“Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect,” the statement reads. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”