Jessie Taylor White

Jessie Taylor White

A paroled child molester who reoffended in Calaveras County has been sentenced to 325 years in prison for 16 felonies including rape, false imprisonment, and contacting a minor over the internet for the purpose of sexual abuse. 

Jessie Taylor White, 26, was sentenced on Aug. 2 by visiting Santa Clara County Superior Court judge Linda R. Clark. 

1
0
0
5
6

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.