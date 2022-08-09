A paroled child molester who reoffended in Calaveras County has been sentenced to 325 years in prison for 16 felonies including rape, false imprisonment, and contacting a minor over the internet for the purpose of sexual abuse.
Jessie Taylor White, 26, was sentenced on Aug. 2 by visiting Santa Clara County Superior Court judge Linda R. Clark.
The Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office released a statement on Aug. 8 regarding the case. DA Barbara Yook said, “White repeatedly used social media to lure in his prey and our investigation revealed that he only got smarter in covering his tracks over time.”
A jury found White guilty of four counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, one count of mayhem with a knife, three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, one count of criminal threats, one count of witness intimidation, one count of false imprisonment, and three counts related to contacting a minor over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse.
The trial lasted two weeks and included 15 witnesses. During the trial, it was revealed that White had a prior molestation conviction back in 2013, which is considered one strike under the three strikes law.
He was on parole for child molestation when he committed the crimes that led to this case.
According to the DA’s office, “The sexual assault survivor, in this case, was initially targeted by White through Facebook in late spring of 2021. The survivor was a minor at the time and was manipulated by White into exchanging illicit photos over social media and meeting for the purposes of sexual abuse.
”By January 2022, White had forcibly raped and sodomized the survivor multiple times and used a knife to cut the survivor’s hair and face, resulting in a scar. White had also beaten and threatened to kill the survivor and the survivor’s family members if law enforcement was called. Living in fear of White’s threats and his statement that he had already paid $2,000 to a hit man, the survivor kept White’s crimes a secret until February 2022.”
When the victim's family found out about the situation it was reported to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, who began an investigation and had the victim meet with a sexual assault forensic examiner at the Calaveras Children’s Advocacy Center in Valley Springs.
The case was tried by deputy DA Stacy Tyler with the help of DA investigator Michael Stone, DA services technician Brandi Farrell, and victim advocate Cathe Howell.
“This young survivor is nothing short of heroic—to endure such horrific abuses, to suffer in silence in order to protect family members, and then to testify in open court in front of a group of strangers—demonstrates an inner strength that is truly inspirational. I am incredibly proud of the fortitude and courage of this survivor—and of the others who came forward to tell the jury of what they endured at the hands of Defendant White,” Tyler said in the statement.
“We are grateful to this survivor for so bravely standing up to White for what he did. We are also grateful to the jury for their time and attention and for ultimately holding White accountable for his crimes,” said Yook.
The Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office worked closely on this case with the state parole division, the Amador County District Attorney’s Office, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
