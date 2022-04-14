April showers might actually bring May flowers this spring, but hopefully, low temps and soggy grass won’t dampen everyone’s favorite Easter tradition! Several Easter egg hunts are scheduled for this weekend, and with rain in the forecast in some areas on Saturday, it may be a wet one! Get your rain gear and head out to the following locations for some festive fun.
Saturday Apr. 16
The Mokelumne Hill Lions Club is having their Annual Easter egg hunt extravaganza at Dobbs Field on Lafayette Street in Mokelumne Hill. This event is free and features an easter egg hunt, prizes, and a free lunch. The hunt is on from 10 a.m. to noon.
Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione is also hosting an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, for children under 12. The Easter Bunny will be present for a photo op, and an Easter buffet will be available at 1000 Castle Oaks Drive in Ione.
Sunday April 17
Murphys Lions Club is hosting a free Easter egg hunt for kids 12 and under at Ironstone Vineyards on Sunday. The event begins at 10 a.m., with a hunt for children 5 and under. At 10:30 a.m is a hunt for ages 6 to 8, and at 11 a.m. is a hunt for 9- to 12-year-olds. A Facebook post notes that “eggs can go quickly” and recommends arriving 10-15 minutes earlier than the hunt time you plan to attend.
Columbia State Historic Park will have a parade at their annual Victorian Easter Celebration, starting on Main Street at 12:30 p.m. Awards will be given for best costumes in various categories, including best-dressed couple and fanciest Victorian hat. Registration begins at 11 a.m. in front of the Fallon Hotel.
Easter egg hunts begin at noon with “The Small Fry Egg Search” (ages 3 to 5) followed by “The Junior Egg Poachers” (ages 6 to 8 ) at 1:00 p.m. following the parade. The “Great Egg Scramblers” (ages 9 to 12) hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m. Whoever finds a golden egg will receive a special prize. Other fun includes visits from the Easter Bunny, “Thaddeus E. Hare,” and a raffle for “Easter baskets filled with goodies from Columbia merchants,” according to a Facebook post. More information can be found on visit www.visitcolumbiacalifornia.com.
The Easter bunny is coming to Bear Valley Resort on Sunday, April 17, 2022! Bear Valley Ski Resort is Closing up shop for the season and is hosting an Easter egg hunt on the Sun Deck. The egg hunt will start at noon and go until 2 p.m. or all of the eggs are found. One lucky child will receive an all-access pass for the 2022-2023 ski season, and live music will be provided by Nathan Ignacio. Per the Bear Valley website: “There will be over 300 plastic eggs and a few golden wooden eggs that will be hidden. The plastic eggs are filled with candy and the golden eggs will have the prize written on them. If you find a golden egg, come and redeem your prize at 2:15 p.m. at the Sun Room Kiosk!”
The Easter Brunch Buffet at the historic Hotel Leger in Mokelumne Hill is sure to be a treat on Sunday with a carving station, breakfast station, seafood, salads, desserts, and more for $32 per adult, $15 for kids ages 6 to 12 and a discounted rate of $27 for seniors. Kids under 5 eat free! Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (209) 286-1401.
Copperopolis will also host an Easter Brunch at Baldi’s, and have its annual egg hunt and church service at the gazebo in Town Square. Brunch seatings are at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. with a two-and-a-half-hour seating limit. A full menu with all the breakfast staples including biscuits and gravy, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, pastries, shrimp cocktail and assorted desserts will be offered at $49.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids. Parents can opt for a little extra festivity with bottomless mimosas for an additional $24.99. Call Baldi’s for brunch reservations at (209) 785-5282. The Gateway Hotel is also offering an Easter package for those staying in town.
La Contenda Golf Course is celebrating the holiday with brunch, crafts for kids, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Call 209-772-1081 for more information.
Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown will also be celebrating Easter with an egg hunt, train rides, and an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. A press release also states that the park, in partnership with California State Parks, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation, is celebrating the 125th year of the Sierra Railway Company of California and the 100th birthday of the historic steam locomotive Sierra No. 28 built in 1922. Paid park admission ($5 adults, $3 youth ages 6-17, and free for children 5 and under) gets access to the egg hunt and park, while tickets are available for a six-mile, 45-minute round trip train ride. Egg hunts begin at noon and train rides depart at 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m. The press release notes that “in compliance with TSA’s (Transportation Security Administration) COVID-19 guidelines, masks are currently required on all excursion train rides.” Train ride tickets include park admission, at $15 for adults, $10 for youth ages 6-17, and free for children 5 and under. For more information on this event, call (209) 984-3953 or visit www.railtown1897.org.
It’s sure to be a full Easter Weekend in Gold Country with church services, brunches and buffets, family gatherings, and other eggs-travagant festivities throughout.
Craft Fairs and Festivals
Spring is in the air, which means it’s also craft fair season! Start it off by going to one of several events crafted up by locals, like the annual Blue Mountain Spring Artisan Boutique in West Point. This spring favorite event features local makers from throughout the area, including makers of jewelry, goat milk soaps, baked goods, and other handmade gifts. The event will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Point Community Hall, located at 22283 Highway 26.
Also on April 23, the Calaveras County Senior Center in San Andreas will be hosting a Mother’s Day Boutique, featuring various arts and crafts, including photography, sculpture, quilts, jewelry, wreaths, handmade cards, and homemade breads and jams. Soup and homemade bread will be served as well. For more information, contact the Calaveras County Senior Center at (209) 754-3967.
After filling up on eggs, candy, and ham, everyone is ready for something different. April 22 is the Surf & Turf Crab Feed & Wagyu Steak fundraiser for the Rail Road Flat Equestrian Center (a Blue Mountain Community Renewal Council project) at the horse arena in Rail Road Flat. Enjoy a meal of crab, wagyu steak, appetizers, sides and dessert as well as live music entertainment. Tickets are $75 each. The event address is 722 N. Railroad Flat Road, Rail Road Flat. For more information, contact Rebecca Raggio at tantrumranch@gmail.com or (209) 329-4235, or contact Susan Little at rrflcco@gmail.com or (408) 507-0020.
April 23 is the Earth Day Celebration in Angels Camp at the Utica Park, featuring community drum circles, live music by Clan Dyken, Skull Country, Al La Lune, The Random Selection, S-One, and Debora Olguin, vendor/informational booths, speakers, and a free “thrift store.” CoMotion Belly Dancers will provide entertainment, and Wood Fired Pizza and 13 Sisters Smoothies will offer refreshments for purchase. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Perhaps even more celebrated than craft fairs is the Spring Wine Weekend, hosted by the Calaveras Winegrape Alliance (CWA). This yearly event plays out April 23 and 24 and features two days full of wine tasting with wine flights at 27 different tasting rooms, a commemorative keepsake wineglass, live music and book signing events, vineyard hikes, and even free admission to participating museums. A wine weekend wristband also gets you special perks and discounts with local vendors. A 1-day ticket is $40, and a full weekend pass is $60. This popular event, which is an important fundraiser for the CWA nonprofit, is likely to sell out, so get your tickets quickly! For more info and to reserve your tickets, visit www.calaveraswines.org/spring-wine-weekend-tix.
Closing out a fun-filled month is the famed Ragin Cajun Festival by the San Andreas Rotary on April 30. The event will occupy Main Street in San Andreas from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. with two live music stages featuring entertainment from Primitivo, Jeramy Norris, Beau Rumpas, and the Funky Gators. The event, which will feature an “authentic Louisiana crawfish boil,” is $5 in advance or $10 at the gate, and tickets can be purchased at Gooney’s in San Andreas or Parlor Pub in Valley Springs, or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/third-annual-calaveras-ragin-cajun-fest-tickets-250961722267. Proceeds from the event will benefit Hospice of Amador and Calaveras.