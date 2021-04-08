The City of Angels Camp (COA), Union Public Utility District (UPUD) and Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica) recently received $590,000 in grant funding from the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) through the state’s Community Power Resiliency grant program.
“The purpose of this grant is to help cities and special districts take measures to keep critical systems and services operational during power outages,” a press release from Utica reads. “This is a 100% grant, with no local match required and funds must be spent by October 2021.”
Angels Camp, UPUD and Utica are all part of a Joint Powers Authority (JPA).
“I’m grateful for the cooperation between the three agencies, which has produced such a great outcome for our community,” Utica Board Chair Ralph Chick said. “These generators will help ensure Utica’s operational needs are met during power outages, and we can continue delivering water to the communities we serve.”
The city will use the funds to purchase and install three backup generators, “including one for the city’s fleet vehicle fueling station (police, fire, public works), the second for the city’s water treatment plant and the third for the Sierra Hope Food Bank,” the release reads. “UPUD will purchase three backup generators, including one for its administration/system controls building, the second for its maintenance shop/chlorine dose station on Sheep Ranch Road, and a third for its remote chlorine dose station on Redhill Road.”
Utica will also use the funding to purchase three backup generators, “including one to power a water flow control gate valve at the Murphys Afterbay, the second to backup spillway gate controls at Hunters Reservoir in Avery, and the third for a trailer-mounted generator that all JPA members can use.”
In addition, Utica will purchase new and upgraded emergency communications equipment.
“COA, UPUD and Utica are grateful to Cal OES for providing these grant funds and look forward to installing the equipment as soon as possible, to help critical services operational during the upcoming fire season and expected Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) season,” the release reads.
For more information, visit uticawater.com, upudwater.com and angelscamp.gov.