The following is a press release issued by the Calaveras County Water District
On Wednesday, March 25, the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) Board of Directors voted unanimously to suspend utility bill late fees and lock-offs until June 1. This is a temporary order in response to the COVID-19 emergency. CCWD customers are still responsible for paying standard base rates and consumptive charges on-time, but penalties for late payments are suspended.
The District’s office remains closed and employees are working remotely when possible. We encourage customers to make payments at any time online at www.ccwd.org or over the phone at (844) 516-4349. There are no additional fees for phone or online payments. For more information on steps the District has taken in response to COVID-19, click here. For reliable information regarding COVID-19 in Calaveras County, please visit https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/
CCWD’s water supply is safe
The District also reminds the community that the public drinking water supply is safe and is not impacted by COVID-19. To read a fact sheet from the State Water Resources Control Board addressing the public drinking water supply, click here.
Remember: flush only toilet paper
Human waste and toilet paper are the only things that should be flushed down the toilet. Any other items can damage the sewer system and create unnecessary risks for CCWD employees.
The District will post regular updates as this situation continues to unfold. To stay informed, go to www.ccwd.org, www.facebook.com/calaveraswaterdistrict or contact Joel Metzger, External Affairs Manager, at joelm@ccwd.org or (209) 768-6270.