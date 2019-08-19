Public Works has announced two upcoming road closures in northeast Calaveras County.
In West Point, Main Street will be temporarily closed from Matson Lane to Smith Lane on Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a culvert replacement project.
Additionally, Railroad Flat Road will be closed from Noble Road to Wells Fargo Station Road from Aug. 26 to Sep. 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The work is taking place under a utility encroachment permit with Volcano Telephone to underground its existing aerial facilities. Emergency vehicles and residents who live in the construction area will be granted access as needed.
Associated Office to State Route 26 and State Route 26 to Ridge Road through Rail Road Flat are the alternate routes for through traffic.
For more information on this project, contact Armstrong & Son Construction, Inc. at (209) 223-1851 or Public Works at (209) 754-6401.