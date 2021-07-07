Rural fire districts losing firefighters as state, feds ramp up hiring

Some fire districts in rural California are struggling to staff their stations as the state and federal government are hiring thousands of firefighters at better rates of pay.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Chief Thom Porter told Reuters in May that his agency was expanding its seasonal crews by more than 1,400 compared with last year, and most are already on the job as an early wildfire season sweeps through the state. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration recently announced that it is hiring more federal firefighters and immediately raising their pay, a plan that would add or convert to full-time nearly 1,000 firefighters across a multitude of agencies.
Additionally, the recent closure of eight inmate firefighter camps throughout California as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to reduce the state prison population has also fueled the hiring spree.
Within the jurisdiction of the Tuolumne-Calaveras Cal Fire Unit (TCU), one inmate firefighter camp, Baseline Conservation Camp in Jamestown, was repurposed into a “fire center” for additional firefighter crews, while Vallecito Conservation Camp No. 1 in Calaveras County continues to operate as a joint venture between Cal Fire and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
This hiring season, Cal Fire TCU has added 51 new positions, according to Chief Nick Casci, and significantly increased its ranks with additional new hires.
Despite the growth, Casci says that a “seamless” partnership between Cal Fire and local fire districts is essential to public safety.
“I would 100-percent say that, regardless of what kind of emergency, we need local government support to complete the mission,” he said.
Historically, local firefighters have sought jobs with state, federal and metropolitan agencies due to better pay, said Rich Dickinson, chief of Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District. The beefing up of these larger agencies in recent months has further exposed that wage disparity, making it harder to find replacements for the firefighters who have left.
“It’s a constant battle. Every year, I need to go out to the colleges to pick up six to seven young men and women to keep boots on the ground,” Dickinson said. “This year, it was more because the state hired more firefighters. But that’s not a bad thing. We want them to be successful.”
The real issue is convincing local taxpayers to sign off on more competitive wages, he said. Without this, rural fire districts will continue to struggle to staff their stations. The last time his district tried to pass a tax measure was in 2015, but it “failed miserably.”
“We can’t go to the state, we can’t go to the feds. We have to directly work with our taxpayers of our respective community,” he said. “That is an arduous process. Down here, we have not been able to overcome that two-thirds vote.”
Some local fire districts have been able to secure the vote. This year, voters approved Measure A, a direct charge tax to supplement property tax revenue and maintain staffing levels at San Andreas Fire Protection District. At Ebbetts Pass Fire District, a 2018 tax measure passed at 84% to continue funding its advanced life support program.
“We are very fortunate and blessed to have community support in the way that we do,” Chief Mike Johnson said. The district also passed tax measures in 1998 and 2004, but the amounts charged did not account for inflation or the increase in 911 calls over time.
While wages provided at the district still “can’t compete” with those offered by larger agencies, Johnson said his staffing levels were somewhat spared due to the significant influx of people moving to Murphys and Arnold during the pandemic. With some of the most desirable real estate in the county, the Ebbetts Pass jurisdiction is a unique case.
“Because of that dynamic, we’re always going to be a place where people do come,” he said, though he hopes he will be able to offer a more competitive wage to his firefighters in the future.