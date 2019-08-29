Monday, Aug. 19
Jason Virgil Owen, 40, of San Andreas, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. at Napa Auto, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Vernon Stanley Mclaughlin Shuman, 36, of Copperopolis, was arrested at the Disaster Recovery Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Victor Alan Vannorsdall, 26, of San Andreas, was arrested at 254 Pine St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, and willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Dung Ly, 48, of West Point, was arrested at 1490 Hidden Valley Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, renting a place to sell a controlled substance, possessing marijuana for sale, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Johnny Tu, 51, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 1490 Hidden Valley Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, renting a room to sell a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a crime and possessing marijuana for sale.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
David Arthur Eastwood, 19, of Douglas Flat, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. at 509 E. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of battery against a peace officer, and selling something in place of a controlled substance.
Friday, Aug. 23
Jason Antione Cachuex, 36, of Murphys, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. at Big Trees Market in Arnold and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Paul Ray Griffith, 48, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. in Scenic Valley Ranchos and booked on suspicion of failing to update annual registration as a sex offender, and failing to report address change as a sex offender.