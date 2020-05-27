Three Burson residents were arrested on drug and firearms charges following a coordinated bust carried out at two Burson homes simultaneously.
The Calaveras County Narcotics Enforcement Unit and county Probation Office raided the homes on the 12000 block of Cheyenne Drive and the 11000 block of Arapaho Drive on May 21. According to the Sheriff’s Office, controlled substances including methamphetamine and heroin were found at both sites, as well as illegal firearms, including an illegally manufactured AR-15-style rifle, and a stolen trailer and all terrain vehicle at the residence on Cheyenne Drive.
Suspect Joseph Lee Fisher, 43, arrested at the Cheyenne Drive home, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm as well as other charges related to the possession of illegal weapons and drugs for sale. He was booked into the county jail with bail set at $85,000 and was released later that night after posting bail.
Zachary Day, 31, and Brandy Rachell Felts-Patelzick, 47, were both arrested at the Arapaho Drive home and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition, as well as drug-related charges.
Day had a felony warrant out of Stanislaus County and was not eligible for $0 bail under the state’s temporary COVID-19 policy. He remains in jail with no bail. However, Felts-Patelzick was released under the $0 bail policy.