A certain saying comes to mind in winters like these: “There can be too much of a good thing.”
While Calaveras County has finally pulled out of drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a series of weather alerts for the area for the upcoming storm.
A winter storm warning is in effect from Thursday morning into Sunday morning for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada. The storm may bring up to 96 inches of snow to the highest elevations, along with wind gusts as high as 80 mph.
Excessive rainfall and the resulting snowmelt may lead to flooding, and a flood watch has been issued from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning for areas below 4,000 feet in elevation.
“Excessive runoff from heavy rain and snow melt may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the advisory reads. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, especially where snowpack is blocking drains and culverts.”
The heaviest rain is predicted for Thursday night and into Friday.
Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect from Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon, with the Weather Service predicting “south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph in the Central Valley, and gusts of 50 to 70 mph in the foothills and mountains.”
Travel is discouraged during the storm, and those living in flood-prone areas are urged to take action to prepare.
Sandbags are currently available at nine locations in the county, including:
1. Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St.
2. Vista Del Lago cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago
3. Mangili Road cul-de-sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Road
4. Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot next to the Public Safety
Substation, 7869 Whiskey Slide Road
5. Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.
6. West Point Volunteer Fire Department, 195 Spink Road
7. Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Highway 26 (Open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
8. Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Road (Open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
9. San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mountain Ranch Road (Open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
Sandbags are limited to 10 per resident, and residents are asked to bring their own shovels.
There are plans to provide sandbags and sand at the Arnold Library located at 1065 Blagen Road once trucks can safely deliver supplies.
For questions, contact Public Works at 209-754-6401.