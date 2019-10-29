Local historian, archaeologists search for early Calaveras County rancher

A local historian and two local archaeologists stood surveying a small plot of soil off of Pennsylvania Gulch Road in Murphys on Thursday, Oct. 4.
Historian Judith Marvin and archaeologists Julia Costello and Ian Patrick had arrived on the warm autumn morning to locate the cremains of early Calaveras County rancher Ethel Adams and reinter them in the Buena Vista Cemetery.
“This should be easy,” Costello said, gathering her tools. Last year, she helped locate cremains in Paradise following the Camp Fire.
The burial site is on the east side of a massive oak stump, which sits on the lawn in front of the home of the new owners of the property, Victor and Elizabeth Quilici. They stood with friends in their front yard as Costello and Patrick pulled tools out of their vehicles.
“I had asked the previous owners if it was a grave, and they said that it was a memorial plaque,” Elizabeth Quilici said.
The couple recently decided that they would like to remove the old stump, but were concerned about disturbing the monument. They contacted people at the Old Timers Museum in Murphys for advice on how to proceed.
Through the museum, they met Marvin, an expert on county history in general, and on Adams’ life in particular. She informed the Quilicis that Adams’ cremains were buried underneath the monument.
Marvin has lived for years in Adams’ former residence, which is a few lots down from the Quilicis’ home. Adams’ property once stretched over the entire area, covering hundreds of acres of rolling oak woodland.
“At one point it was almost 1,000 acres. They owned land all the way to the Stanislaus River,” Marvin said.
Adams was born in Boston on Oct. 17, 1856, to Zabdiel Adams Willard and Lucy Allen Ware. Among her ancestors were John and Priscilla Alden of the Mayflower and an uncle of John Adams, the second president of the United States.
Simon Willard, a renowned New England clockmaker and friend of Thomas Jefferson, was her paternal great-grandfather, and Dr. John Ware, president of the Massachusetts Medical Association, was her maternal grandfather.
Shortly after graduating from Vassar College, Adams moved with her parents to California in 1884. While her father had worked as a clockmaker in Massachusetts, he turned to the mining industry out West, inventing processes, furnaces and machines for reducing gold and silver ores. He also purchased the Oro y Plata Mine in Murphys, as well as other local mining properties.
Adams married mining engineer William James Adams the same year that she moved to California. He purchased the Brown/March/Dolan Ranch in 1886, but after a few years deeded the property to his wife “for love and affection” and moved to San Francisco, dying in 1910.
Taking over the operation of the property, which she called the Table Mountain Ranch, Adams raised cattle, swine and horses, and operated a dairy. She also grew a variety of crops, including English walnuts, almonds and French prunes, which were watered by a natural spring and a reservoir. During the summers, she headed up to the high country to graze the cattle in the mountains. At one time, she was the wealthiest brand owner in the county.
“Mrs. Adams was certainly one of the most interesting people to live in Calaveras County,” Marvin said. “She was the only woman who drove cattle to the mountains in the summer with the other ranchers, all male. She rode a horse astride, branded cattle and gave costume parties in her dance hall. She died as she lived, in her cow camp at Disaster Creek.”
When Adams passed away in 1927, her ashes were buried on her ranch under a bronze monument next to her favorite oak tree. Since then, the large ranch has been subdivided into numerous lots. The towering tree died years ago, likely due to overwatering after the installation of the lawn, and has now been reduced to a large stump.
In Adams’ day, it was not unusual for county residents to be buried on their own land, Marvin said.
“Ranchers still bury on ranches in family cemeteries,” she said. “Not often, but sometimes they do.”
The more-than-800-pound monument had already been moved to the Buena Vista Cemetery with the help of a crane by Boone’s Memorials in Sonora.
Costello and Patrick began digging, filling plastic buckets with soil and dumping them on a large brown tarp. The ground was far from soft.
“I should have brought the pick,” Patrick said.
Occasionally, one of the archaeologists would hit something hard and the onlookers would move closer in anticipation. Roots and rocks were dug up and discarded, but no cremains were found. A cut nail and a piece of lumber, evidence of human habitation, were placed in plastic bags.
At first, the Quilicis felt a little uncomfortable about moving the monument and cremains to the cemetery.
“I felt a little weird about it at first, honestly, but Judy made some good points. It’s protected property; it’ll be looked after; she’s going to be cared for; people are going to make sure there’s no vandalism,” Elizabeth Quilici said. “She’s probably just safer up there … and she’s going to be by people she could have known in life.”
After speaking with Marvin, Elizabeth Quilici had done some research on Adams.
“She’s kind of a cool person for the county; a founding mother, if you will,” she said.
As the sun rose, the hole deepened. The archaeologists began to hit undisturbed clay, which told them that they were digging in the wrong place.
The group discussed the possibilities. Had the monument been moved at some point? Could the cremains have been buried out in front of the monument instead of directly under it?
There was talk of bringing in a backhoe at a later date and digging in the surrounding area.
Costello gathered up a half bucket of soil and placed it in a bag along with the evidence of human habitation, to be buried symbolically under the monument in the cemetery.
For now, Adams will remain on the land that she called home, and her monument placed under a young oak tree in the Buena Vista Cemetery will ensure that she is honored and remembered in a public place for many years to come.