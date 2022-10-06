Murphys Business Association
Murphys Business Association
Thurs., Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m.
Murphys Historic Hotel
457 Main St., Murphys
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors
Tues., Oct. 11, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Calaveras Public Utility District Board
Tues., Oct. 11, 3 p.m.
CPUD Office
506 W. St. Charles St., San Andreas
Mokelumne Hill Veterans Memorial District Board
Tues., Oct. 11, 7 p.m.
Mokelumne Hill Town Hall
8283 Main St., Mokelumne Hill
Calaveras County Water District Board
Wed., Oct. 12, 1 p.m.
CCWD Board Room
120 Toma Court, San Andreas
Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Board
Wed., Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.
District Office
300 Daphne St., Valley Springs
