The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit recently served three unrelated search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation, resulting in five arrests.
On Feb. 26, deputies located and seized 741 growing marijuana plants and 52 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $549,250 at a residence converted for cultivation in the 2000 block of Moro Road in San Andreas.
Deputies also found evidence of marijuana sales and located and seized five firearms. Calaveras County Code Enforcement Officers were called to the scene and red-tagged the structure for electrical hazards, substandard conditions and unpermitted additions to the residence.
Two suspects were arrested at the scene. Man Yee Chan, 44, of Sacramento, and Wei Ren Huang, 48, of San Andreas, were placed under arrest on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a premises for sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.
On March 2, deputies served two additional unrelated search warrants, the first at a residence in the 5000 block of McCauley Road in Valley Springs.
On arrival, deputies found that the residence and a detached metal shop had been converted for marijuana cultivation. Deputies located and seized 2,511 growing marijuana plants and 222 pounds of processed marijuana with a value estimated to exceed $1.6 million.
Evidence of marijuana sales was also found, and the residence was red-tagged by code enforcement officers due to black mold growth, electrical hazards, substandard conditions and unpermitted modifications within the residence.
Yen Hsiang Yan, 30, of Valley Springs, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and maintaining a premises for sales of a controlled substance.
A second search warrant was served on March 2 at a residence in the 5000 block of Southworth Road in Burson, in which deputies seized 2,298 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1.49 million and one firearm.
Deputies found marijuana growing in a large metal shop structure and inside the residence, both of which had been converted for marijuana cultivation.
Jose Feliciano Escarcega-Barajas, 33, of Burson, and Rene Redondo-Ortiz, 22, of Burson, were arrested at the scene and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a premises for sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.
“The investigations regarding these three illegal marijuana cultivation sites are ongoing,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office reads. “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.”