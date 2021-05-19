The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit raided three separate illegal marijuana grows in Wilseyville, Wallace and Mountain Ranch May 13 and 14.
One suspect was arrested in Mountain Ranch for charges related to illegal marijuana cultivation and child abuse.
Authorities say the first search warrant was served in the 3000 block of Tree Lane in Wilseyville. Deputies reportedly seized 765 growing marijuana plants and six pound of processed marijuana with a combined estimated value exceeding $539,000.
No suspects were contacted at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.
The second search warrant, also served on May 13, was served in the 11000 block of Pattison Road in Wallace. Deputies seized a reported 367 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $256,000. Additionally, three firearms were reportedly seized.
Miguel Linarez, 58, residence unspecified, was issued a citation for illegal marijuana cultivation and conspiracy to commit a crime.
A third search warrant was served on May 14 in the 10000 block of Ham Luddy Lane in Mountain Ranch. Deputies reportedly seized 1,996 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1,397,000.
No suspects were contacted at the scene. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.
The fourth search warrant was also served May 14 in the 9500 block of Mountain Ranch Road in Mountain Ranch. Deputies reportedly seized 1,989 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1,328,000.
Additionally, one firearm was reportedly seized and one suspect was placed under arrest.
Theav On, 31, of Stockton, was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with charges related to illegal marijuana cultivation and sale, conspiracy to commit a crime and willful cruelty to a child.
Calaveras County Code Compliance responded to the site to address “hazardous electrical issues” inside the residence and unpermitted structures. Additionally, Child Protective Services was called to the scene to address child safety concerns.
The Sheriff’s Office recently reported two previous illegal marijuana farm raids that occurred in early May, during which they seized thousands of growing marijuana plants with an estimated value of more than $3.6 million .