In an announcement on Feb. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan to lift requirements for wearing face masks in some situations. Due to the decrease in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, California, along with Oregon and Washington, will no longer require masks for unvaccinated individuals in most settings.
Mask-wearing is still “strongly recommended” for indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, and will be required for “high transmission settings” such as public transportation, healthcare settings, and other public services such as emergency and homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and long-term care facilities.
These changes are to go into effect beginning Mar. 1. However, masks are still required in schools and childcare settings until Mar. 11, when the policy will shift from a mandate to a recommendation.
While frustrations around mask requirements have been an ongoing issue throughout the pandemic, the state-issued mask mandate for school settings, in particular, has led to tension among school boards, administrations, staff, parents, and students.
Scott Nanik, Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools, is optimistic about the issue. He told the Enterprise, “We are encouraged by the Governor's announcement to move to masks being "strongly recommended" in our schools after Mar. 11. We will work with our students, parents, staff and community to ensure we approach this change respecting everyone's choice to ensure a safe school environment."
Taking to social media, some students from area high schools have staged walkouts and protested the continued mask-wearing.
On the morning of Monday, Feb. 28, students from Bret Harte Union High School gathered in the parking lot with hands carrying signs rather than books and marched up to the highway rather than homeroom. The youth, along with supportive parents and others from the community, lined the sidewalk in front of the school with banners, signs, and flags flying.
The protest information was posted on social media by an Instagram account with the name @wearentbretharte, purportedly created by Bret Harte students who are against the mask mandate. A post shared on Feb. 18 encouraged students to participate, declaring “our voices matter and it's time to show that we are fed up.”
Another recent protest in Sonora addressed the same concerns, with around 200 community members, including students, in attendance.
Barb and Rob Hecocks, who attended the protest at Bret Harte, waved American flags and stood with the students, even though their four children who attended the school have long since graduated.
Rob Hecocks, a retired paramedic and fire captain, told the Enterprise, “We’re just trying to do what's right for our kids and trying to stand in the gap. We believe it's a silent majority. …We’re speaking for the parents of this community.”
Hecocks explained that based on his experience working as a paramedic and firefighter, he doesn’t “see the science” in the mandates, and he believes the masks are harmful to the children. Hecocks also stated that school officials, as well as the state and federal government are being “hypocrites,” saying, “they’re doing exactly the opposite of what they’re mandating...and the hard thing is that our children are the ones suffering.”
The couple are members of a Facebook group called Calaveras Parents for Alternative Education, which is described as a group “for Calaveras County parents to support each other against medical mandates for our children…” The group has 654 members as of Feb. 28.
Mask and vaccine mandates for children and teens have been controversial topics at school board meetings throughout the county, with some pledging to defy the state when it comes to requiring vaccines for minors, and parents striking and threatening to pull students from school districts that enforce the policies.
In addition, school districts have been taxed with executing Covid procedures such as regular testing, enforcing mandates, managing absences due to sickness or Covid exposure, and keeping kids in schools throughout the pandemic—all while facing a nationwide teacher shortage.
Some board members have also struggled to see eye-to-eye with parents, and the intense pressure of public scrutiny may have been too much.
Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) in Calaveras County recently lost two board members, with long-time board member and clerk Tom Eisling resigning in January. One seat has been filled, with new board member Shannon Simpson elected in February.
VUSD Superintendent Tom Hoskins said Tuesday that the governor’s announcement is “welcomed news.” Hoskins stated, “With the updated health guidance, the VUSD Governing Board has scheduled a special board meeting to review information and discuss the implications and direction going forward.”
While VUSD will continue to follow the current procedures, they will “use this time to review and update safety plans, memorandums of understanding with represented labor groups, and other Covid mitigation plans as applicable,” according to Hoskins. He added, “By transitioning to strongly recommended status, there will be more personal choice with regards to masking, which many in our community have expressed is their preference.”
Frustrated school districts, including VUSD, have drafted a letter via the Tuolumne Joint Powers Authority, which represents the 21 school districts from Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne counties.
The letter dated Feb. 17 addressing California lawmakers including Gov. Newsom, the California Board of Education, state public health officer Toni Atkins, and the California senate describes the efforts of educators throughout the pandemic as “heroic.” The letter requests “a clear and immediate plan that permits schools to respond to the shift from a pandemic to an endemic,” including updated policies that “align CDPH and Cal/OSHA guidance on isolation and quarantine rules,” transitioning responsibility “for COVID-19 testing, isolation, and quarantine to the healthcare and insurance providers or public health sector” rather than school administrators, and that “align masking standards for all public sectors.” The letter also asks that the “complexity and number of reports school districts must produce” be reduced, “so they may have time to spend with students to address their social-emotional, academic, and learning loss needs.”
With changes on the horizon, school districts still have their work cut out for them. Each district will have to determine how the governor’s announcement will affect its policies and procedures around mask-wearing.
A statement from the California Teachers Association regarding the governor’s Feb. 28 announcement advised, “Change is never easy, and today’s announcement is bound to disrupt and destabilize some school communities. As we transition to the next phase of living with COVID-19, we must go forward with respect, understanding, and care for each other.”
The statement urges school districts to “continue to work with educators and families and to act cautiously while prioritizing the safety of students, educators, and their families.”