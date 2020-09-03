The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

Burglary

William Thomas Roraback

42 years old, Arnold Ca

6-4, 300lbs, Brown Hair and Hazel Eyes

Tattoo on right forearm

On July 16th, 2020, the owner of a coin-operated laundromat located in 2000 block Hwy 4, Arnold, contacted the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office regarding a burglary to the business. Deputies were dispatched and began an investigation. Deputies learned that a $3,000.00 coin machine was vandalized, and approximately $400 dollars in coins were stolen. Deputies obtained security footage and other evidence that ultimately led to the identification of suspect William Thomas Roraback. The investigation was turned over to the Detective Division to continue the investigation. The Detectives worked with the District Attorney’s Office and ultimately obtained a warrant for the arrest of Roraback.

Roraback now has two warrants for his arrest; Felony Parole Violation Warrant (No Bail) and a Felony warrant for Burglary. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is requesting community assistance in locating suspect William Thomas Roraback.

Roraback has an address listed in Valley Springs; however, is known to frequent the Arnold area. Please contact 209-754-6500 or the anonymous tip line at 209-754-6030 if you know his location or have information on any criminal activity.

