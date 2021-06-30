While going out to live music this summer will offer county residents a good way to return to pre-pandemic life, one local show will offer audiences a chance to go back in time even further.
From July until the end of the year, pianist Karl Modery will be performing a series of monthly shows at the Murphys Creek Theatre highlighting American composers at the turn of the 20th century.
“The show is called Tin Pan Alley Days and it’s about the American composers who pretty well started the American popular songs in the turn of the 20th century,” Modery said. “It’s live music adding the ‘behind the scenes’ of creating these songs.”
Modery and guest singers and musicians, including Michela Macfarlane and Ras Beeken Dan, will be dressed in the attire of the period, and audience members are encouraged to dress up as well.
Video projections of New York City in the 1920s will be on display behind the musicians, and a Model T Ford will be parked out front. Some of the shows will even include a cigarette tray girl walking down the aisles.
“What we’re trying to do is to get the stage and the audience together, and get them involved,” Modery said. “As soon as they get out of the car and walk in the theater—let’s forget today, we’re going back.”
The first show on July 10 will highlight Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers and Harold Arlen, with the following shows featuring other composers.
“Tin Pan Alley was where it all started—the sheet music publishers in one block in New York,” Modery said. “There were no records, there were no tapes, there were no phonographs. It was all about sheet music.”
Modery began playing piano 30 years ago, and quickly developed a passion for the instrument. He began working as a lounge musician part time, in addition to a full-time job with United Airlines.
While Modery had listened to rock music growing up, he decided to explore the roots of American music, eventually developing a keen interest in the music of the 1920s.
“Our music wasn’t ours until people like Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and George Gershwin came in,” he said. “We defined a sound at a worldwide level.”
In 2017, Modery began performing shows featuring early 20th century American music and a mixture of entertainment and education.
“We’re starting to book the old theaters, and that’s what we like,” he said. “These old silent movie theaters, which are all over up here.”
The shows have been well received, with audience participation increasing, Modery said.
“It seems like each show we’ve gotten more people, and every show has been a standing ovation,” he said. “We’re starting to see the flapper outfits and people coming in with tuxes.”
While the shows had been going well, COVID-19 caused a lapse in performances.
“That was a big, serious break, and we had to cancel everything,” Modery said. “But that gave me the chance to write four of the six shows.”
Modery said he hopes to teach the audience about the evolution of American music and cultivate an appreciation of turn-of-the-century composers.
“It’s a real passion to try and keep these composers and their music alive today,” he said. “They have been all but forgotten and they actually were the start of it all.”
The first show of Tin Pan Alley Days will take place on July 10 at Murphys Creek Theatre, located at 580 South Algiers Street in Murphys. Tickets are $30, and will be available at the door. To reserve tickets, call (209) 728-8422.
Proceeds from the show will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.