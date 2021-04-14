Fourth-grader designs new mural project at Michelson Elementary

Albert Michelson Elementary School in Murphys will soon be home to a new mural spearheaded by one of its fourth-grade students.
Olivia Schuler has designed a group mural project that will soon be hung on the playground at the school.
Schuler is a member of Girl Scout Troop #133 under the direction of Cora Broglio, and the project will help her earn a Girl Scout badge for Power of Community.
The fourth-grader contacted Deb Rocco at the school with the idea. Under the guidance of Rocco, Schuler designed a mural featuring a rainbow and a message encouraging kids to be the best that they can be. She also invited her classmates to participate.
“This rainbow will have a few things to make sure people know that they are important and brave and kind,” Schuler said. “Sometimes, kids need to know that.”
In order to get permission for the project, Schuler had to make a formal presentation to Michelson Principal/Vallecito Union School District Assistant Superintendent Louise Simson.
“It was amazing to see this young woman so well-prepared and poised as she presented her ideas,” Simson said. “It was also a tribute to this community that people like Deb Rocco and Lindsay Holloway, who provided some artistic guidance for the artwork, carve out time to support and mentor the dreams and ambitions of young people as they meet their goals in service organizations.”
Schuler’s mother, army veteran Valerie Schuler, said that the project is part of earning a series of badges empowering young women to be agents of change.
“The first badge is related to the Power of One, the second is the Power of the Team, and the third is the Power of the Community,” she said. “It is important for girls to know that a service project involving reaching out to others can create a lasting and positive impact on the school community.”