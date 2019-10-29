Hathaway Pines and Murphys weather third PG&E outage in one month

Postmaster Linda Baker stood behind the counter at the post office in Hathaway Pines with a flashlight hanging from her neck at noon on Monday, Oct 28.
Although the power was out, the post office was fully operational. “We have trucks that support the bringing-in and the dispatching of mail every day, so it doesn’t matter what the electricity is like,” she said.
No generator was running and the lights were out. Payment could only be accepted through cash or check.
“So nice that you are open,” one woman said as she picked up a package.
Baker said that the public seemed to be doing well with the outage.
“They’re kind of rolling with the punches,” she said. “Everybody seems to be in a pretty good mood.”
All of the post offices from Hathaway Pines to Bear Valley were open, Baker said.
Down the road, the Calaveras Ranger Station was open and fully staffed.
Employee Casey Jardine said that the office was keeping regular hours as much as possible, as was the Lake Alpine Station.
Although the lights were off, the station was running generators to power charging stations for cell phones and computers, Jardine said.
“It’s a little bit chillier than normal. It’s hard to get business done through emails and phones, because our phones are down; our internet’s down. So we’re just trying to do what we can,” she said.
Jardine said that very few people had been stopping in. “Most of them are hunters or just late-time campers,” she said. “I’ve noticed myself there’s less traffic on the road, there’s less people out and about, so I think less people are leaving their homes.”
A little farther down the road, a generator hummed in front of The Red Apple.
Owner Lloyd Bunch said that the business had been forced to close on a few occasions during the previous outages, but had fired up the generators over the weekend and remained open.
“Yesterday, with the generator, our sales were about half of normal. People are not up here. People aren’t going to come up here to vacation if the hotels don’t have water and don’t have electricity, if the cabins don’t have electricity,” he said.
Bunch said the generator couldn’t power some of his equipment, including the fryer and the walk-in refrigerator.
“What we’re thinking about doing is maybe investing in a much larger, maybe free-standing generator, that can operate everything, because I don’t think this problem is going to go away,” he said. “I think we all need to figure out ways to try to be more independent and not as dependent on PG&E as we are, whether it’s solar, whether it’s generators.”
In Murphys, the traffic light was blinking a now-familiar red. Several people shopped at the Shell gas station mini-mart, although gas and lottery tickets were unavailable and ice had run out. A generator was placed outside, but only produced enough energy to run the freezers. The lights were off and the refrigerators were roped off.
Employee Jolene Humes said that the mini-mart had been busy all day.
“A lot of people aren’t prepared for the power to be out,” she said, as she recorded purchases with pen and paper. “We have some people that are a little bit grumpy when they come in here and they can’t use their card, but for the most part people have been patient.”
While the business is usually open around the clock, it was open only during daylight hours during the outage, Humes said.
“I think (losing power) has a big effect on the businesses around here and their employees; they’re losing out on wages,” she said.
Along with various other tasks, Humes was boiling water for coffee.
“Everyone wants coffee,” she said. “It goes as fast as I can make it.”
Across the street, all of the businesses in the Sierra Hills Market shopping center were closed, with the exception of Murphys Pizza Co. Inside, owner Emily Bouma raced around the kitchen to meet heightened demand.
“We gotta keep moving here,” she said. “It’s just been busy.”
While the business had to close during the first PG&E outage earlier in the month, it had since prepared for outages and was operating close to full capacity, Bouma said.
Further down the road, Murphys Market & More and it’s Chevron gas station were closed for the duration of the outage.
Murphys resident Ray Malone had pulled over into the parking lot to check his fluids.
“I’m doing great; this is nothing,” he said. “What are you missing? Internet, TV, lights? A lot of people can’t take that. It’s all good, you just cowboy up … You get your gas, you got water, you got groceries; nothing to it. Just like camping. I kinda like it.”
The hotels in town were open, though offering limited amenities. Very few cars sat in their parking lots. The Car Doctor and Keith’s Automotive and Tire were closed.
The Motherlode Veterinary Hospital was also closed. A sign on the front door said that regular business hours would resume on Oct. 29.
At Albert Michelson Elementary, school was “cancelled until further notice,” a sign out front read.
The doors were open at the Red Store. Inside, several staff members stood near a wood-burning stove.
“I was very surprised to see how quickly we sold out in a week’s time. People are still stocking up and getting what they need. Not everybody is prepared,” owner Angie Milliken said. “Everybody is just trying to keep things in stock, and it’s not an easy thing to do, because once people find out you’ve got something then it goes very quickly.”
Batteries, propane, flashlights and lanterns were available, but the store doesn’t sell generators, Milliken said.
“We have powered up as much as we can, and we’d be happy to help people shop around the store with our flashlights. As long as people shop, we’re here. We’re only closed four days a year,” she said.
The business was accepting credit and debit cards, Milliken said.
While most restaurants in town were closed, El Jardin and Rob’s Place were open. Both the Pourhouse and Murphys Historic Hotel were selling drinks at the bar and serving food.
Several tasting rooms and boutiques remained open on Main Street, although the area was relatively quiet.
The La Folia Winery Tasting Room was open. A sign out front read, “You don’t need electricity to drink wine.”
Thea Schoettgen spent the afternoon strolling down the street with a fold-up chair and art supplies, pausing at several locations to paint the scenery.
“Murphys is hardly ever quiet, so this is pretty quiet. It’s dinnertime, and I feel like everybody’s gone,” she said. “Usually I paint out on the trail when I’m mountain biking or hiking, but today I came down here to paint the downtown, which is very picturesque.”
Schoettgen said that her biggest challenge during the outage was keeping food from spoiling.
“We’re just kind of figuring it out. I mean, we lived in Bear Valley full-time for like 30-something years, so we’re used to outages, but usually it’s cold out,” she said. “I know we’ve lost a lot of food because of it, just not planning properly and not having enough ice.”
PG&E’s planned outages present a complicated problem, Schoettgen said.
“I think it’s prudent, but I feel like it’s a loaded issue. It is very dry. It is very windy. But because there’s been so much deferred maintenance to the infrastructure and keeping things clear of trees and branches, it’s just a recipe for what’s happening right now. So I feel like part of it isn’t PG&E’s fault, but part of it is – they haven’t taken care of their infrastructure,” she said.
North of downtown on Algiers Street, two large oak branches had come down in the wind the day before, falling across power lines and blocking the road. Luckily, the lines had been de-energized.
The limbs had barely missed Michael McCaffrey’s rental house. He stood in the street with his neighbor, Mike Galloway, and surveyed the scene.
Galloway had called 911 when the branches fell. Highway Patrol, PG&E and county workers promptly responded to the scene, as well as several neighbors, he said.
“Probably seven or eight people from (the neighborhood) got chainsaws and got the road cleared out so people could go through. It was great. Some of them I’d never even talked to, and they all showed up to do it,” Galloway said.
A county worker took care of a widowmaker that was hanging over the service line, Galloway said.
“He wasn’t all that happy about doing that,” Galloway said, laughing.
“I’ve been complaining about (PG&E) ever since they started doing this, and of course, now I can’t say a word,” McCaffrey said.