A 48-year-old woman has been arrested after police received a report from an Angels Camp resident that a check had been stolen from his post office box and cashed at a local bank.
Louise Walsh of Angels Camp was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on July 23, charged with two counts of elder abuse and illegal use of another person’s ID, as well as mail and identity theft, authorities said.
Following the report made by the victim on July 20, the Angels Camp Police Department determined that a suspect had used the number from a stolen driver’s license to cash the check. A second victim was identified and confirmed that her driver’s license had been stolen from her purse a few weeks prior to the incident.
Both victims reportedly knew Walsh and had not given her permission to cash the check on their behalf.