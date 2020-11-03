As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, votes from roughly 71% of the county’s 31,364 registered voters had been counted. Earlier on Tuesday, Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner said she was expecting the county to break its 83% turnout record in the 2008 presidential election, the highest in the last 20 years.
Turner told the Enterprise Tuesday night that the county has 4,500 ballots left to count from vote centers, drop boxes, and mail received Tuesday. Additionally, any ballots received via mail through Nov. 20 with a postmark of Nov. 3 will be counted.
Voters who forgot to sign their envelope or had a signature that didn’t match their registration have until Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. to correct it and ensure their vote is counted.
Results will tentatively be certified Dec. 1 at the earliest.
Below are the latest results.
Presidential
The presidential race was yet to be determined. Incumbent President Donald Trump had secured 212 Electoral College votes, and former Vice President Joe Biden had garnered 224.
Close races in several states are still undecided, given ballots that have yet to be counted, based on AP reporting.
In Calaveras County, Trump was up by more than 13 points over Biden.
District 4Congressional Race
With 87% of precincts reporting, results for the District 4 Congressional race showed five-term incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock ahead of challenger Brynne Kennedy by five points.
McClintock has captured nearly 60% of the vote in Calaveras County.
The Kennedy campaign told the Enterprise Tuesday night that they were encouraged by the large turnout thus far.
“We’re really encouraged by the early results,” said campaign spokesman Todd Stenhouse. “We’re blown away by the turnout.”
Stenhouse said Kennedy is in “high spirits” tonight, and is “grateful for the hundreds of thousands of people who stood in line, mailed in votes, or registered for the first time to make their voice heard and shape the direction of this country.”
Kennedy represents a “new kind of politics,” and will work with “any president or party to get things done for this community,” Stenhouse said.
Stenhouse added that the campaign will be working closely with election officials to count the remaining ballots yet to be counted across the district, including late arriving absentee ballots and same day registration provisional ballots.
Rep. Tom McClintock told the Enterprise Tuesday night that he’s grateful to the constituents that voted to re-elect him.
“I’m very grateful to the people of the Sierra who share principles of limited government and individual liberty and who stood by me as I fought for them in Washington,” McClintock said.
He added that although Democratic candidates have consistently out-raised his campaign in recent years, he’s emerged victorious because they’ve “never understood our mountain communities.”
Should results hold, McClintock said that he would continue to fight against lockdowns required by COVID-19 restrictions, citing the ensuing economic recession, increase in suicides and prevalence of substance abuse across the country, among other impacts since the pandemic escalated in March.
He said it will be imperative to continue policies of the current administration that have offered “regulatory and tax relief to restore economic growth.”
Angels Camp City Council
In a race for three seats, Jeremy Leonard and Gretel Tiscornia were the frontrunners with 26.9% and 25.2% of the vote, respectively.
Jennifer Davis-Herndon had a narrow lead of 16.6% of the vote over Kara Scott’s 16%, while incumbent Linda Hermann trailed with 15% of the vote.
Calaveras County Water District
In the race for the Division 5 board of director’s seat for the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD), incumbent board member Jeff Davidson was a clear frontrunner with 45.8% of the vote. Clyde Clapp had received 33.4% of the vote, while Vicky Henkle had received 20.6%.
Calaveras Unified School District Board
Bryan Porath had a solid lead over Steve Baum with over 68% of the vote. Baum had just under 32% of the vote.
Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Board
Christy Miro led the pack with 23.9% of the vote, and it was a close race between incumbents Diane Bateman and Jennifer Eltringham for the two remaining seats, with both hovering at around 21% of the vote Tuesday evening.
Incumbent Margaret “Maggie” Rollings came in close behind with 19.7% of the vote, while challenger Jesse Lopez trailed with 13.2%.
Prop 15
Statewide ballot measures require a majority vote to pass.
Proposition 15, an initiative constitutional amendment, was placed on the ballot by petition signatures in order to increase funding sources for public schools, community colleges, and local government services by changing the tax assessment of commercial and industrial property. If passed, the proposition would tax commercial and industrial properties, except those zoned as commercial agriculture, based on current market value rather than purchase price. Proposition 15 would take in an estimated $6.5 to $11.5 billion in new funding for local governments and schools.
Status for Calaveras: 30.2% Yes, 69.8% No. (with 59% of registered voters counted at 9 p.m.)
Status for California: 49.9% Yes, 50.1% No. (with 35.7% of precincts partially reporting at 9 p.m.)
Measure G
Measure G sought to change the way commercial cannabis cultivation is taxed in the county. Whereas rates were previously based on income, Measure G proposes a canopy tax. Officials estimate that the proposed taxation method and new rates would likely yield higher tax revenues for the county in the range of $1.5 to $3 million.
The measure requires a majority vote to pass.
Status: 64.6% Yes, 35.3% No.
Measure H
Calaveras Unified School District’s (CUSD) Measure H asked voters for $32.8 million to fund the construction of Career Technical Education classrooms at Calaveras High School (CHS), a new gym at Toyon Middle School, track and field facilities at San Andreas Elementary School, new turf on the multi-use playing field at CHS, and tennis court renovations at CHS, among other projects.
The measure requires 55% of voter approval to pass.
Status: 50.3% Yes, 49.7% No.
Measure I
With Measure I, Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) was asking property owners for $2.8 million to shore up unforeseen costs discovered during ongoing renovations at Albert Michelson Elementary, Hazel Fischer Elementary and Avery Middle schools.
The measure requires 55% of voter approval to pass.
Status: 64.7% Yes, 35.2% No.
For the updated election results, visit elections.calaverasgov.us.
This article was updated to include a comment from the McClintock campaign.