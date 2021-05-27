Though yard sales are common in Calaveras County on Memorial Day Weekend, a unique event is taking place at the Douglas Flat Schoolhouse.
On Saturday, the Douglas Flat Community Center (DFCC), the nonprofit corporation which owns and maintains the schoolhouse, is holding a community rummage sale, which will feature vendors, historical tours, photo opportunities, contests, music and more.
A flag-raising ceremony will kick off the event, local artist Judie Cain will be doing a painting of the schoolhouse, and a full-sized recreation of a miner’s cabin will be displayed.
DFCC Board President John Kramer said that the main purpose of the event is to raise awareness about the schoolhouse and its potential uses for community events like weddings, parties, classes, meetings and shows.
“The focus is to try to generate some awareness of the schoolhouse,” Kramer said. “The idea is to make it an event that’s fun for the community,”
The DFCC will also be fundraising, as the building is in need of significant restoration. A recently completed report on the structure outlines a variety of necessary restoration projects.
“The whole project is on the order of $300,000 to get the building squared up and ready for another generation,” Kramer said.
Along with renting out the property, Kramer sees the staging of photos as another potential revenue stream.
“It’s just a charming place,” he said. “It looks like it looked back in 1860.”
The building was constructed in the 1850s as a church, schoolhouse and community meeting place, and has been in continuous use since that time.
“We want it to continue to be a functional, usable meeting space—the same use that it’s had since the 1850s,” Kramer said. “There aren’t too many buildings that are still standing from that era that are in as good of shape as this building and that have had the same continuous use.”
Several times throughout its history, the community has stepped in to help preserve the building. In 1945, the DFCC was formed to preserve and protect the schoolhouse, as well as enhance the community experience of the people of Douglas Flat and Calaveras County.
The DFCC is looking for new members interested in helping to preserve the building, and anyone who has resided in Calaveras County for at least the past six months is eligible to join.
“The more people we get involved, the more interesting things we think we can do with the building,” Kramer said.
Between 4 p.m. on 8 p.m. on Friday, volunteers will be accepting donated items for the rummage sale.
Items for sale will include clothes, building supplies, household items, original artwork, furniture, antiques and collectibles.
The event itself will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday at the schoolhouse, which is located at 1330 Main Street in Douglas Flat.
For more information about the event, such as how to volunteer, donate or become a vendor, visit douglasflatschoolhouse.com or the Douglas Flat Schoolhouse Facebook page.