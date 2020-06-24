A man and a woman suffered major injuries after being ejected from their vehicle on Highway 26 in an alleged DUI collision Tuesday night.
At approximately 10 p.m., Brandon Maggard, 34, of Rio Linda, was driving his Chevrolet Corvette westbound on Highway 26, east of Quail Oaks Road with 32-year-old passenger Katie Thompson, 32, of Valley Springs, when he allowed the vehicle to move into the eastbound lane and lost control, the California Highway Patrol reported. The vehicle overturned in a grass field, ejecting both passengers before coming to rest on its roof.
Maggard and Thompson were life flighted to out-of-county hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries. Maggard has been charged for felony DUI.