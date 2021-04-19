Four missing off-road motorcyclists who trespassed on a private property near Arnold were located by a search team on April 12, but not before a helicopter, a plane and other county resources were deployed to find them.
In light of the incident, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office warned recreators to respect locked gates and always plan exit routes when planning outdoor excursions.
The four motorcyclists, all adult men, were reported missing in the early hours of April 12 after they did not return from a day trip near White Pines Lake. According to the sheriff’s office, the subjects’ vehicle was found later that morning, parked near an off-highway-vehicle staging area north of the lake.
Sheriff’s office deputies, a search and rescue team, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) were activated to search for the missing men utilizing all terrain vehicles, a helicopter and a fixed-wing airplane.
“Tracks leading behind several locked gates and through privately owned land were quickly located and followed. Sheriff’s deputies contacted the land owner in order to obtain keys to the gates rather than cause additional damage by driving around the gates,” a sheriff’s office press release reads. “At approximately 10:30 a.m., one of the four men was contacted by a member of the sheriff’s office and a representative of the private property owner while riding his off-road motorcycle back to the parked truck. The man explained that all four motorcycles had nearly run out of fuel the day before and that the four men had built a fire and stayed in the forest overnight. That morning, the men had consolidated the remaining fuel into one motorcycle in hopes that the fuel was sufficient to allow the motorcycle to be driven back to the truck. The man admitted the group had gone around the locked gates and that the route had been planned in advance.”
The man identified the area where the remaining men were located, near the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) station at Hermit Springs off of Winton Road. A CHP helicopter spotted the three men and Cal Fire personnel accessed the men by traveling through West Point.
“The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office would like to remind those who enjoy recreating outdoors to always inform a responsible person of a clearly planned route as well as an expected return time,” the release reads. “Additionally, we would like to remind everyone that locked gates should always be respected, and travelling around them and through private property is illegal and irresponsible. The multiple resources and staff time which were assigned to this incident was significant and could have easily been avoided with proper planning and responsible actions.”