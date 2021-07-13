The Henry Fire, which ignited during a lightning storm in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness last month, has led to the closure of an area of the Stanislaus National Forest (SNF) between Spicer Reservoir and Highland Lakes.
On July 9, SNF Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken signed a forest order closing the area around the fire to the public beginning July 10.
“Currently, crews and firefighters are confining and containing the fire within an 800-acre perimeter,” Kuiken said in the order. “Active fire, hazardous standing trees and proximity to trails provide clear indicators that the fire area is dangerous, and the public should be restricted from entering.”
The fire began near Weiser Creek at 7,500 feet in elevation on June 24. It grew to 35 acres by July 2, expanded to 80 acres by July 9, reached 300 acres by Sunday, and increased to 650 acres by Tuesday.
The fire is being managed with a confine/contain strategy utilizing ridges, creeks, trails and natural barriers.
The expansion of the fire over the weekend was largely due to crews conducting burning operations to remove hazardous fuels between the edge of the fire and containment lines, Henry Fire Public Information Officer Casey Jardine said on Monday.
“We were doing burning operations to strengthen the containment lines,” Jardine said. “It’s a low intensity fire burn, so we’re burning all of the dead and down trees and the low brush fuels.”
The increase in fire activity on Monday was due to “interior burning and burnout operations,” the SNF reported.
The terrain in the area is steep with brush, patches of conifer trees and granite outcroppings.
On Tuesday, 60 personnel were assigned to the fire, including four hand crews, one Type 2 Helicopter and a Type 3 Incident Management Team.
One structure, a small cabin in Hiram Meadows used by cattle ranchers in the summer, is currently considered threatened, though it is a significant distance from the planned fire perimeter, Jardine said.
Crews plan on continuing burning operations when conditions are favorable, and smoke will be visible in the area. As of noon on Tuesday, the fire was 18% contained.
With the exception of a 12-acre fire near Henry Peak last year, no other fire has burned through the area in the past 20 years.
To view the closure order and updates on the fire, visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.