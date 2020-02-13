A United Kingdom-based production company has announced plans to shoot a reality dating show at the Copperopolis town square over the course of four weeks later this year.
“The series is a warm, relationship reality show. The aim is to produce a series on a scale never seen before on television,” the company, South Shore Productions, stated in an informational release provided to condo owners at The Square in Copper Valley. “Unlike other shows which focus on just a few characters, we’re planning on having a cast of around 80 people – all of whom will be single and looking for love. They’ll be brought to Copper Valley, and the show follows their stories as they date, make up, break up and hopefully find true love.”
The owners of Copper Valley, CV Development Partners, believe the show will increase the visibility of Copperopolis and surrounding destinations in the foothills, which will be visited by the participants, Mike Fletcher with CV Development Partners told the Enterprise on Monday. Final negotiations are currently in-progress, he said.
“In terms of the impact our production might have on Copper Valley, we hope there will be lots of positives,” South Shore Productions stated. “The show should be a great showcase for the area in general as we’re aiming to make an aspirational and inspiring show. More immediately there will also be a significant local financial benefit as a production of our size will need to engage with a variety of service businesses.”
The show will be filmed sometime in late summer or early fall 2020, according to South Shore Productions. Fifteen to 20 episodes will be produced for Channel 4, a UK national television network.
Executive producers working on the show have produced other major reality series including The X-Factor, Big Brother and The Jump, as well as award-winning documentary series including The Real Marigold Hotel, the release stated.