On Sept. 3, the California Legislature unanimously approved Senate Bill 303, which extends the time period by two years for a taxpayer to transfer their base year value to a comparable property in the same county if their home was destroyed as the result of a disaster.
The bill was authored by Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) and inspired by Calaveras County resident Jim Pesout, of Murphys, who lost his home in Mokelumne Hill during the Butte Fire of 2015.
“California has seen an unprecedented number of wildfires in recent years that have decimated countless homes throughout the state,” Borgeas in a press release. “Once a home is destroyed, residents are faced with a maelstrom of barriers and costs as they seek to build a new home. SB 303 provides additional relief for wildfire victims by allowing qualifying residents a total of seven years to rebuild or acquire a new home. The state of California should be doing everything in its power to assist wildfire victims.”
If signed into law, the bill will allow victims of the Butte Fire of 2015 additional time to transfer their base year values.
“In Calaveras County, the Butte Fire damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in September 2015,” Calaveras County Assessor Leslie K. Davis said in the press release. “Almost immediately, displaced residents were renting or buying available property and what little supply that had existed was completely exhausted by the demand. With the five-year deadline to replace their home passed, those who have not been able to complete construction were also reeling from the effects of the COVID Shut Down. These property owners have been doubly hit by disaster; first a wildfire, then a pandemic. This proposal will help many regain a sense of normalcy.”
The bill now awaits the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom.