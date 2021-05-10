The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information regarding a May 6 hostage situation in San Andreas that resulted in an officer-involved shooting, injuring an elderly woman and killing the suspect.
According to the sheriff’s office, initial findings show that the hostage victim, a 75-year-old woman, was likely struck by ricocheting bullets and bullet fragments as police fired shots at the armed suspect.
It has yet to be determined if the woman was also shot by the hostage-taker as the case remains under investigation.
Officials say the elderly woman was randomly victimized when suspect Mark Aitulagi Lavea, 47, of Modesto, reportedly entered her apartment in the Diamond Place Apartment Complex on the evening of May 6.
“The suspect forced the female to exit her apartment while holding a firearm up against her body. It should be noted the 75-year-old female was physically disabled and was using a ‘walker’ to assist her as she exited the apartment with the suspect standing directly behind her with a handgun using her as a human shield,” a sheriff’s office press release issued on Monday reads.
At that point, police had been searching for Lavea, who witnesses reported had held a gun to a woman’s head in a domestic violence incident earlier that evening at a nearby motel. He was also suspected of “ambushing” the woman and a deputy later on in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Deputy Jonathan Brown, who had been serving with the sheriff’s office for 14 months, was shot and has since been released from the hospital.
Police were aware that a deputy had been shot by the suspect as he advanced toward them with the hostage, the release reads.
“They observed the suspect with a firearm who was moving the hostage toward the deputies who were in an elevated parking lot. Due to differences in elevation, the hostage-taker and victim were partially concealed from the deputies. In addition, a large concrete retaining wall and a large, long metal railing were also partially concealing the hostage-taker and victim,” the release reads. “The deputies were in fear for the safety of the hostage, themselves, and other residents of the apartment complex. As the hostage-taker attempted to force the victim up a concrete stairway, the suspect was shot by a deputy sheriff which caused the suspect to separate from the hostage and fall down. The suspect got back up onto his feet and appeared to fire one shot towards the deputies before being shot again. The suspect attempted to get up a third time and was shot again.”
Lavea was pronounced dead at the scene.
A handgun was reportedly recovered from the immediate area of the suspect, which was identified as being consistent with the handgun described by the original witnesses of the domestic violence incident, as well as by deputies. Additionally, four empty casings were recovered and are believed to be associated with the suspect’s weapon.
The sheriff’s office has named the officers involved in the shooting incident as Deputy Michael Jericoff, who has two years of service, Deputy Nicholas Riviera, who has two years of service, Deputy Mark Silvia, who has 18 months of service, Deputy Brandon Buie, who has 14 months of service, and an unnamed officer from the Angels Camp Police Department.
All deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol, the sheriff’s office stated.
Regarding the suspect’s death, the sheriff’s office stated, “While the sheriff’s office takes any loss of life seriously, the hostage-taker's clear and direct actions put himself, the deputies, the hostage, and numerous nearby residents in danger by his actions alone.”
The sheriff’s office also thanked witnesses for reporting the initial domestic violence incident.
“It is important to stand up for victims of domestic violence who may otherwise not report crimes and abuse,” the release reads.
Lavea had a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1989, according to the sheriff’s office, with felony charges and convictions including burglary, car theft, child abuse and domestic violence.
Most recently, in 2019, the suspect was convicted of domestic violence and sentenced to six years in state prison.
At the time of his death, there was an unserved domestic violence restraining order on the suspect that was issued on April 20.
To read the full press release, visit the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.