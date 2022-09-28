On Sept. 26, a burglary occurred at the Calaveras County Search and Rescue (SAR) facility in Arnold during which a Honda EU3000 generator was stolen.
The suspects reportedly cut through the perimeter fence before breaking a lock to the trailer where the generator had been stored.
The generator is used by the SAR team to power their mobile command center, which handles planning, communications, and lighting. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, it is a vital part of the SAR team's equipment, especially when conducting off-the-grid searches.
Since the SAR team is mostly made up of volunteers and is funded through revenue generated through fundraising, replacing the generator will be quite a blow to the team's budget. Most of the budget is set to purchase other necessary equipment, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information related to the theft to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 or the anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030.