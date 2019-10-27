Calaveras County is on a list of approximately 32 Northern California counties that could have power turned off in advance of a new widespread, strong and dry wind event forecasted for Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric Company has announced.
PG&E estimates that about 30,396 customers in Calaveras County would be impacted.
This is the third consecutive severe wind event over the past week to warrant a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff to reduce wildfire risk, according to PG&E’s meteorological and operations teams in its Emergency Operations Center.
The dry, windy weather pattern is expected to reach from the northern portions of PG&E’s service territory and down through the Sacramento Valley, before spreading into the central areas of the state, including the Bay Area.
“PG&E will make every effort to restore power to as many customers as possible who are currently out of power due to the Oct. 26 PSPS event,” the recent PG&E press release reads. “However, due to the dynamic and changing weather conditions, and high fire risk, some customers who are currently out of power may remain out throughout the duration of the next potential PSPS event.”
For those customers able to have their power restored between events, PG&E urges them to use the opportunity to charge any medical equipment, phones and other electronic devices and restock emergency kits.
Some customers may continue to be impacted by the PSPS event, while others may experience power outages due to weather damage to the electric system.
PG&E will continue to monitor weather conditions and will be providing additional information regarding affected areas.
Community Resource Centers open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-Meadowmont Shopping Center, 2182 Highway 4, Arnold
-Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322, 202 Spink Road, West Point
-Utica Park, 1075 Utica Lane, Angels Camp
-Round Table Pizza, 55 Highway 26, Valley Springs