A 60-year-old Jenny Lind resident is on the run after reportedly shooting his neighbor’s dog and threatening him with a gun early Wednesday morning.
The victim told law enforcement officers he was arguing with a person who was causing dust driving past his home at an accelerated speed when a neighbor, Roger Wayne Anderson, emerged from his trailer and fired four shots at the victim’s dog due to its “excessive” barking, killing the dog. Anderson then pointed the gun at the victim and threatened to kill him, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call from the victim reporting the incident, and deputies responded to the scene in the 9000 block of Scenic Valley Road in Jenny Lind. Anderson had fled before their arrival in an older, blue Ford Expedition.
Deputies collected evidence, spoke to witnesses and coordinated with county Animal Services, while searching the area for Anderson, the Sheriff’s Office reported. At one point, they spoke with Anderson briefly on the phone, urging him to turn himself in, but Anderson refused.
Anderson is currently wanted for felony animal cruelty, criminal threats, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and other firearm related charges.
Court records show Anderson was put on 36 months’ formal probation in 2013 for trespassing and one year in county jail in 2011 for using force or violence upon another.
Anyone who sees or knows the location of Anderson should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.