A collision in Angels Camp led to the death of a Menlo Park man on Sept. 9, 2019. After nearly a year of investigation, it was determined reckless driving caused the death, leading the Calaveras County District Attorney to file a county of felony vehicular manslaughter.
On that day at around 2:55 p.m., Dan Tzur, 60, of Menlo Park, was exiting a private driveway near Stockton Road, and preparing to turn into eastbound Highway 4 traffic in his 2002 Ford Mustang. Matthew Steele, 42, of Hayward, was driving a 2010 Chevy Camaro in the opposite direction on Hwy 4, when he drifted into the oncoming lane, according to a report issued by the California Highway Patrol.
The front end of Steel’s vehicle collided with the left side of Tzur’s Mustang, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, driving off the south side of the roadway. Tzur was pronounced dead at the scene. Steele sustained major injuries and was transported to Modesto Memorial Hospital, along with his passenger, Kristina Steele, 40, also of Hayward. She received moderate injuries.
In an updated statement, the CHP reported, “After a (lengthy) investigation by San Andreas CHP, with the assistance of the CHP Valley Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), it was determined that (Matthew Steele) was operating his vehicle in a reckless manner and caused the collision that resulted in the death of (Dan Tzur).”
The CHP reported that the case was given to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s office for consideration, and that agency filed one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of illegally possessing an assault weapon against Matthew Steele.
No further information was available.