A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested after a report of a burglary Tuesday morning in San Andreas.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Forest Hill Drive and discovered a shotgun and two rifles had been stolen from inside, according to a news release issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses and evidence led investigators to two unnamed juveniles, who were questioned by detectives shortly after. A short barrel shotgun with serial numbers removed, a set of brass knuckles and the additional stolen firearms were found to be in the teens’ possession, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into juvenile hall.

The case remains under investigation.

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

