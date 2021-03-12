Guns

A report of a reckless driver on South Main Street in Angels Camp resulted in the arrest of a Douglas Flat resident for drug sale and firearm-related charges.

The Angels Camp Police Department received a report at approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning that a red Subaru was crossing over double yellow lines and nearly hit a pedestrian while traveling southbound on South Main Street.

While responding to the call, an officer located the vehicle in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Highway 4 in Angels Camp, officials said. The driver was identified as 38-year-old James St. Louis.

During the course of the investigation, St. Louis was reportedly found to be in possession of approximately one pound of methamphetamine, $1700 in cash and two firearms.

He was booked into the Calaveras County jail with charges including possession of a controlled substance for sale and felon in possession of a firearm.

