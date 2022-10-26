Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Oct. 17
Disturbance
12:01 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report of a physical fight. Report taken. Morado Circle.
Theft
8 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road and Windmill Circle.
Vandalism
10:03 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; windows broken. Report taken. Covey Lane.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Theft
12:59 p.m., Camp Connell – Theft; items stolen from a residence. Report taken. Shoshone Drive.
Assault
4:48 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; report taken. Gold Hunter Road.
Trespassing
5:49 p.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; arrest made. West Murray Creek Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Theft
7:28 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Theft; no report taken. Sierra Oaks Drive.
Theft
8:42 a.m., Angels Camp – Theft; report taken. Highway 49.
Vandalism
12:33 p.m., West Point – Vandalism; report taken. General Court.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Battery
7:01 a.m., Wallace – Battery; physical altercation. Arrest made. Limestone Drive.
Suspicious person
10:23 a.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; arrest made. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Disturbance
10:01 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; physical altercation between roommates. Report taken. Arrowhead Street.
Friday, Oct. 21
Vandalism
11:15 a.m., Arnold – Vandalism; damage to a fence. Report taken. Linebaugh Road.
Battery
11:41 a.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Pine Cone Lane.
Theft
12:58 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Cedar Springs Road.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Trespassing
5:17 a.m., Avery – Trespassing; no report taken. Highway 4.
Health and safety code violation
10:08 a.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Firearms discharged
3:32 p.m., Valley Springs – Firearms discharged; report of shots. No report taken. Ormes Court.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Disturbance
1:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; verbal only. Arrest made. Myrtle Street.
Battery
6:07 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Treosti Place.
Battery
9:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Owens Way.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, Oct. 18
John Allen Logg, 50, was arrested at 5:20 a.m. at the 8900 block of Murray Creek Road in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Oscar Coyote Freer, 37, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. at the 5200 block of West Murray Creek Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Ronald Lee Corpening Jr., 57, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. at the Angels Camp Recycling Center in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Emilee Alexandra Lozano, 21, was arrested at 7:24 a.m. at the 10500 block of Limestone Drive in Wallace and booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery and battery with serious bodily injury.