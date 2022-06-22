Fresno, Ca.- Thomas Patrick Day, 41, of Modesto was will serve two years in prison for the burglary of a Wallace post office in Calaveras County.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California, “On the night of July 2, 2020, Day broke into the post office at 8271 Camanche Parkway South in Wallace, a town in Calaveras County. He used a glass breaking punch tool to shatter the glass on the door to the lobby area of the post office and then stole packages and keys to post office boxes belonging to other people and businesses.”
The United States Postal Service conducted the investigation with Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton prosecuting.
A previous press release on the matter stated that Day was facing up to five years in prison and a potential $250,000 fine.